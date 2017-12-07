        <
          Surging Sergio: First a green jacket, now Garcia is European Tour's golfer of the year

          9:53 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          VIRGINIA WATER, England -- Sergio Garcia has been voted the European Tour's golfer of the year after claiming his first major title at the Masters and winning two more events in 2017.

          The 37-year-old Spaniard, who also got married in July, says, "I think both on and off the golf course, it has been a unique and unbelievable year, and one that I will definitely remember my whole life."

          Garcia held off Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose to win at Augusta in his 74th appearance at a major. He also won the Dubai Desert Classic and the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

          Members of the golfing media voted for the award.

