VIRGINIA WATER, England -- Sergio Garcia has been voted the European Tour's golfer of the year after claiming his first major title at the Masters and winning two more events in 2017.
The 37-year-old Spaniard, who also got married in July, says, "I think both on and off the golf course, it has been a unique and unbelievable year, and one that I will definitely remember my whole life."
Garcia held off Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose to win at Augusta in his 74th appearance at a major. He also won the Dubai Desert Classic and the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.
Members of the golfing media voted for the award.