Keenan Davidse shot an impressive 8-under opening round of 63 to move a shot clear of the chasing pack at the Johannesburg Open in South Africa.

Randpark Golf Club hosts the final European Tour event of the year and it was home favourite Davidse who defied the wind to best effect as he picked up three birdies through the opening five holes.

Davidse, 28, was quick to recover from a dropped shot on the sixth and went on to make further gains on the eighth, 12th, 14th and 17th before ending a productive day in style by holing a huge birdie putt on the 18th.

Six players lie a shot back with Davidse's compatriots Jared Harvey, Ockie Strydom and Erik van Rooyen in the hunt, while England's Matthew Baldwin is also in joint-second after a spirited display on the opening day.

Baldwin began his round with a sensational eagle on the par-five first and went on to add six birdies -- bogeying just once. Fellow Englishman Richard McEvoy was also seven-under with four holes to play but dropped a shot to fall back to joint-third.