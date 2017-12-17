Justin Rose played 30 holes Sunday in the weather-delayed Indonesian Masters, closing with a final-round 10-under 62 and an 8-stroke victory at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

The Englishman was 10-under after 13 holes in the final round and looking like he could shoot a 59, but Rose bogeyed the par-4 16th.

After weather delays Friday and Saturday, Rose was forced to play the final 12 holes of his third round Sunday. He completed that in 66 to give him a 3-stroke lead heading into the final round, which started almost immediately and with the same threesomes as the third round.

Rose, who led after each round, had a 72-hole total of 29-under 259.

Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand finished second.

"I have had a dream week and I have played incredible golf," Rose told www.asiantour.com. "It is my last event of the season, to finish the year on a good note and still have a couple of weeks to enjoy this win over Christmas and new year is really nice.

"It is my lowest winning score and to win by eight shots, all of those are huge positives.

"To come here with my game in good shape, have to deal with bad weather and jetlag and stay focused on all four rounds, is something that I am really pleased about."