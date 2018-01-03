Tiger Woods celebrated turning 42 on December 30 by making two enormous catches on a spearfishing trip.

The 14-time major champion posted pictures of himself on Twitter and Instagram holding up a huge Cobia and Amberjack, with the caption "happy birthday to myself."

Happy birthday to myself :) Nothing like shooting a cobia and an amberjack. pic.twitter.com/fqff602bk3 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 1, 2018

The pictures also show a few bloodied cuts above Tiger's left knee, suggesting the catches weren't all plain sailing.

Woods is a known fan of fishing, having previously posted other snaps of his escapades at sea on social media.

Woods recently made his competitive return to golf -- after 10 months out -- at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, finishing 9th, beating the likes of PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

And after making his return, Woods is hopeful of playing a full schedule in 2018.

"I would love to play a full schedule in 2018," Woods wrote in a new year's message on his blog. "What that entails, including back-to-back events, I don't know.

"I just have to continue to work on my body and game and see where I pan out.

"I wish I knew where I was going to play and when I was going to play -- it's a lot easier to prep for that -- but we really don't know.

"This is all uncharted territory."