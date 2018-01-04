The trophy presentation at the Sentry Tournament of Champions might resemble the PGA Championship, except for the lei around the winner's neck and the Pacific Ocean on the horizon.

The PGA champion often struggles to hoist the 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy.

In its first year as the title sponsor, Sentry has produced a new trophy that is estimated to weigh 35 pounds. The Wisconsin-based company commissioned Makai Glass in Maui to design and produce the handmade trophy. It features a breaking wave and the tail of a humpback whale -- two distinct features found at this event -- and takes the shape of two quote marks, which is Sentry's logo.

Featuring a breaking wave and the tail of a humpback whale, the trophy for the Sentry Tournament of Champions weighs in at 35 pounds. Stan Badz/PGA TOUR

The trophy was hand-blown, and a team of up to 10 artists worked three hours to shape the trophy from molten glass. It took more than 100 hours of labor.

The defending champion at Kapalua is Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship last August. Thomas unveiled the trophy during his news conference Wednesday and when told it weighed 35 pounds, he replied, "I don't want to touch it yet. I hope to find out."