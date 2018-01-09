Veteran PGA Tour player Brad Fritsch received a three-month suspension for violating the organization's anti-doping policy.

The tour announced that Fritsch, 40, had self-reported the violation when he learned he had taken a supplement that is on the banned list. His suspension will be lifted at the end of February.

Brad Fritsch drew a three-month suspension after self-reporting a PED violation Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR

In a Facebook post, Fritsch explained that he was taking a variety of supplements, including one that contained DHEA, which is on the banned list.

"I'm just so upset with myself that I didn't think to question what was in the supplements,'' he wrote. "But I never did. And in the program rules, it stipulates that a self-report is the same as a positive test. I just wish I had paid attention to the details. I'm embarrassed that I didn't pay attention to the details.''

Fritsch reported the violation in November after he had failed to advance through the second stage of Web.com Tour qualifying.

He had started a weight-loss program that included the banned supplement. The tour accepted his explanation and issued a three-month suspension, although did not announce it until Monday.

The Canadian golfer is the fifth suspended under the policy that went into effect in 2008. Last month Australia's Mark Hensby was suspended for a year for failing to take a test that was required.