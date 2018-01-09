Veteran PGA Tour player Brad Fritsch received a three-month suspension for violating the organization's ban on the use of performance-enhancing substances.

The tour announced Tuesday that Fritsch, 40, self-reported the anti-doping violation when he learned he had taken a supplement with an ingredient that is on the banned list.

Fritsch reported the violation in November, after he had failed to advance through the second stage of Web.com Tour qualifying. His suspension will be lifted at the end of February.

Brad Fritsch drew a three-month suspension after self-reporting a PED violation Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR

In a Facebook post, Fritsch explained that he was taking a variety of supplements, including one that contained DHEA, which is on the banned list.

"I'm just so upset with myself that I didn't think to question what was in the supplements,'' he wrote. "But I never did. And in the program rules, it stipulates that a self-report is the same as a positive test. ... I just wish I had paid attention to the details. I'm embarrassed that I didn't pay attention to the details.''

He had started a weight-loss program that included the banned supplement. The tour accepted his explanation and issued the three-month suspension, although it did not announce it until Monday.

The Canadian is the fifth golfer suspended under the policy that went into effect in 2008. Last month Australia's Mark Hensby was suspended for a year for failing to take a test that was required.