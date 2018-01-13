Asia will head into Sunday's EurAsia Cup games with a 6½-5½ overall lead over Europe after staging a rally on the second day in Malaysia.

Thomas Bjorn's European were quickly out of the blocks following Friday's disappointments and reeled off three early points before being pegged back by a trio of afternoon defeats.

Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood and Ryder Cup veteran Henrik Stenson were first to notch with a 3 and 2 win over Anirban Lahiri and S.S.P Chawrasia and after Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton followed up with a 2 and 1 success against Byeong Hun An and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Europe edged into the lead.

The advantage was stretched by Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Pieters' 3 and 2 win against Sunghoon Kang and Poom Saksansin but after the perfect start, Europe were unable to prevent Asia surging back into it.

The tide began to turn with a remarkable comeback victory for Yuta Ikeda and Gavin Green, who reeled off three of the last four holes to snatch an unlikely victory from Alex Levy and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Hideto Tanihara and teenager Phachara Khongwatmai then overcame Paul Dunne and Alex Noren for the second time in as many days and the pairing of Li Haotong and Nicholas Fung completed the turnaround with a 3 and 1 win over Bernd Wiesberger and Ross Fisher.