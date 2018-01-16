Rory McIlroy held a bird of prey alongside potential 2018 Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood on Tuesday.

The trio are playing in the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC golf championship this week and branded the experience as the "first birdie of the week".

Fleetwood is the only one of the three who has played competitive golf this year after playing an integral part in Europe's victorious EurAsia Cup team at the weekend. He was one of just two golfers from the side who remained undefeated throughout the event.

Fleetwood, who is currently world No. 18, didn't play in 2016's Ryder Cup but given his current ranking, he looks a good bet to be part of Thomas Bjorn's side in September.

McIlroy hasn't played competitively since finishing T-63 at last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while this is Rose's first outing since his victory at the Indonesian Masters last year.