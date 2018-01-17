GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas -- Sungjae Im closed with a 7-under 65 to win the season-opening Great Exuma Classic on the Web.com Tour.

Im became the 16th player in the history of PGA Tour's developmental tour to win in his first start.

The 19-year-old from South Korea played bogey-free in windy conditions Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay. He finished at 13-under 275 for a 4-shot victory over Carlos Ortiz of Mexico. Ortiz birdied the final hole for a 69 and broke out of a five-way tie for second. That was worth an additional $25,200 for Ortiz.

Rafael Campos, Brett Drewitt, Rhein Gibson and Jose de Jesus Rodriguez tied for third.

The Web.com Tour stays in the Bahamas one more week with the tournament starting Sunday.