DALLAS -- U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka has a wrist injury that likely will keep him out until the Masters.

Doctors discovered a partial tendon tear in his left wrist. The recovery is expected to be eight to 12 weeks of rest and therapy. The injury means Koepka will miss Phoenix and Pebble Beach, along with the Honda Classic and two World Golf Championships ahead of the Masters.

Koepka is not sure how he injured the wrist. He was coming off a nine-shot victory at the Dunlop Phoenix in Japan when he noticed discomfort at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December. A month of rest didn't help. Koepka said at Kapalua it was still bothering him, and he says he probably shouldn't have played.