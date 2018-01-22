        <
          Jaime Lopez Riarola leads in Latin America Amateur Championship

          11:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SANTIAGO, Chile -- Georgia graduate Jaime Lopez Rivarola of Argentina had a 3-under 68 to take a one-shot lead through 36 holes of the Latin America Amateur Championship.

          Joaquin Niemann of Chile, the No. 1 amateur in the world, bounced back from an opening 74 at Prince of Wales Country Club with a 64, leaving him one shot behind in his bid to earn a spot in the Masters. Niemann ended his round by holing a bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole.

          Rivarola was at 7-under 137.

          Defending champion Toto Gana of Chile had a 70 and joined Niemann in a tie for second. Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico dropped two shots over the last two holes and had to settle for a 70, leaving him three shots behind.

          The 36-hole cut was at 8-over 150, with 52 players advancing to the last two rounds.

