        <
        >

          Dustin Johnson rallies to share lead at Pebble Beach

          8:24 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Dustin Johnson overcame a sloppy back nine by making a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a share of the lead going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

          Ted Potter Jr. needed to birdie one of his final three holes for a 59 at Monterey Peninsula. He finished par-bogey-bogey for a 62 and was tied with Johnson.

          They were at 14-under 201.

          Jason Day, coming off a victory two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, shot a 69 at Pebble Beach and was 2 shots behind.

          Johnson is going for his second straight PGA Tour win as he closes in on a full year at No. 1 in the world.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.