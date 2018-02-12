PGA Tour Pro Kevin Streelman says he will "never forget" winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am team title with his friend, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald. (1:58)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and PGA Tour Pro Kevin Streelman won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am team title on Sunday with a 12-under final round, winning by seven strokes.

Fitzgerald is the first African-American amateur to win the team title portion of the tournament and, according to Cardinals media relations, just the seventh professional athlete to win and first since Dan Marino in 1988.

"It's great, but I'm just hoping moving forward we don't have to talk about color anymore," he told reporters. "It's just us as one as a people. Just to be here is an accomplishment. But that's quite an accomplishment."

Fitzgerald and his friend Streelman won wire-to-wire.

"Just being completely out of my comfort zone, not being a professional, just kind of dealing with what comes," Fitzgerald said. "That's what I think made it special for me, is that this game is so difficult.

"I just think you even have more respect for the guys who win and play consistently at a high level because it's the hardest game out there."

Streelman told ESPN that the victory is "something that I will never forget. To win this with my buddy."

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald partnered with friend and pro golfer Kevin Streelman to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am competition by seven strokes.

In the main tournament, Streelman finished in sixth, four strokes back of winner Ted Potter Jr.

Fitzgerald is still contemplating his future in the NFL and said last week at the Super Bowl that he would make a decision on his playing future in the next "week or two."

The 34-year-old Fitzgerald tied a career best last season with 109 catches. He also had 1,156 yards and six touchdown receptions. He is ranked third all-time in receptions (1,234) and yards receiving (15,545) and eighth in touchdown receptions (110).