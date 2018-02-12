ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- The Open is returning to the home of golf in 2021.

The Old Course will host the 150th anniversary of the world's oldest major to mark "a true celebration of golf's original championship and its historic ties to St. Andrews," the R&A said Monday.

It will be the 30th time that The Open is played on the Old Course, and the first since 2015 when Zach Johnson lifted the Claret Jug after a three-way playoff.

It ends the cycle of St. Andrews staging The Open every five years since 1990. It first hosted the event in 1873, when an 18-hole course was used in the championship for the first time. Tom Kidd won that year.