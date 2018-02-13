Jordan Spieth a Claret Jug thief?! Billy Hurley III pokes major fun

Michael Collins speaks to Bill Hurley and his caddie about why they jokingly released a campaign video attacking Jordan Spieth. (3:29)

PGA Tour player Billy Hurley III had plenty of fun at Jordan Spieth's expense, producing a video that poked fun at the three-time major winner as they square off in a Tour election for chairman of the PGA Tour's player advisory council.

Hurley, who served in the military before embarking on his PGA Tour career, makes fun of Spieth by pointing out his "flaws,'' such as being a "one-percenter'' and the way he deals with his caddie, Michael Greller. He chastises Spieth as a "thief'' for taking valuables from Great Britain -- the Claret Jug, which he acquired by winning The Open Championship.

The one-time Tour winner tweeted out the video on Monday and got a lot of positive reaction -- including from Spieth, who said he'd be voting for Hurley, too.