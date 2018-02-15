Tiger Woods birdied the 10th hole as he begins the 2018 Genesis Open with a solid putt. (0:15)

Matthew Southgate and Paul Waring shared the lead after day one of the inaugural Oman Open in Muscat.

The English duo are both searching for their first European Tour wins but entered the campaign on the back of career-best seasons in 2017 having overcome considerable adversity over the years.

Editor's Picks Tiger Woods needs schedule advice, so we dream up a perfect plan Coming off back fusion surgery, Tiger understandably is hesitant to commit to back-to-back events. But wouldn't it be fun if the 14-time major champion decided to show up everywhere? Jason Sobel maps out a wild year.

About that one time Tiger Woods lost in a PGA Tour playoff Billy Mayfair is the reason Tiger is 11-1, rather than unbeaten, in PGA Tour playoffs. And the 51-year-old is rather proud of it. What's Tiger think about that 1998 anomaly that happened so near his hometown? 1 Related

Southgate came through the qualifying school in 2015 just months after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer, while Waring missed large chunks of the 2015 and 2016 seasons with wrist and shoulder problems.

They both fired rounds of 7-under rounds of 65 on Thursday to lead the way by one shot from Dutchman Daan Huizing.

A second hole-in-one of the season on the fifth was the highlight of Southgate's round, with Waring also bogey-free with seven birdies.

"I played some of the best golf I've played for a little while," Waring told europeantour.com. "I actually missed a few chances, which sounds ridiculous. I did hole a nice one on (hole) one from 30 or 40 feet which is nice to keep the momentum going. I'm really happy with that."

Southgate added: "It was really good but kind of a weird way to shoot 65.

"I missed a few close-distance chances but then I holed two really long putts and had a hole-in-one so I think a 65 was how I played. It was a funny way to get that score but I'm over the moon with that start."

Southgate's caddie Gary Tilston's twin brother Guy was on the bag of Marcel Siem and he was also celebrating a hole-in-one when the German aced the 13th.

Ryder Cup star Andy Sullivan was at five under alongside fellow Englishman Callum Shinkwin, with Jordan Smith in the group a further shot back.