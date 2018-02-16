LOS ANGELES -- Tiger Woods will play his other hometown event, the Honda Classic, next week.

The PGA Tour announced during the second round of the Genesis Open on Friday that Woods had committed to the event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, near his Jupiter home.

Tiger Woods struggled all day at Riviera, shooting 76 and missing the 36-hole cut. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Woods, who has played the tournament three times and was expected all along to play, held off on the commitment to see how he fared this week and until after the second round of the Genesis Open on Friday to commit.

"I need some tournament rounds, and next week is a home match, and be able to get some more work done this weekend," Woods said after he shot 76 and missed the 36-hole cut at Riviera Country Club.

Woods had said earlier in the week that he wanted to be sure he could "play all-out again within three days. To be able to go full bore again."

There had been some speculation that Woods would skip the event at PGA National if he made the cut at the Genesis Open, where he first played as a 16-year-old in 1992. Woods was making his first tournament start at Riviera since 2006 but faltered on the back nine Friday and will have extra time to prepare.

Woods finished second to Rory McIlroy at the Honda Classic in 2012, but it is where he withdrew during the final round in 2014 because of back pain that eventually led to the first of four surgeries.

The Honda Classic will be the fourth tournament start since his return from April spinal fusion surgery.

"I'm very pleased," Woods said about his ability to play back-to-back weeks. "I'm very excited about it. I wish I would have two more competitive rounds to head into next week, but that's not the case. I get a chance to do some work and I'll go do some work."