Tiger Woods struggles mightily in the second round of the Genesis Open as he posts a 5-over par and misses the cut. (0:57)

LOS ANGELES -- A continual combination of missed fairways, missed greens and missed putts added up to a missed cut for Tiger Woods at the Genesis Open on Friday.

Playing just his third event since a fourth back surgery last year, Woods struggled to find any rhythm and maintain any momentum on a Riviera Country Club track that has often befuddled him. Following an opening-round 1-over 72, Woods carded eight bogeys during a second-round 76 that left him four strokes off the projected cut line.

During Friday's round, he hit only five of 14 fairways and nine of 18 greens in regulation. He three-putted three times on the back nine alone.

Tiger Woods' lack of success at the Genesis, where he served as tournament host this week for the second straight year, is perplexing. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

"I didn't really play that well," Woods said. "I missed every tee shot left and I did not putt well, didn't feel very good on the greens and consequently never made a run. I knew I had to make a run on that back nine and I went the other way."

This is only the 17th time in his 23-year PGA Tour career as a professional and 18th time worldwide that Woods has failed to reach the weekend.

This result follows a T-23 finish at Torrey Pines three weeks ago.

"I'm both pleased and also not very happy with some parts of it," Woods said of the overall state of his game so far. "It's nice to be back competing again and to be able to go out there and play, practice after each round. That's been nice, something I haven't done in years. So, you know, keep building."

Woods' lack of success at the Genesis, where he served as tournament host this week for the second straight year, is perplexing. He now has played the event a dozen times -- 10 as a professional -- and failed to ever win, his longest such personal streak at any event.

If there's a silver lining, it's that Woods won't have much time to dwell on the missed cut. Earlier Friday afternoon, he committed to next week's Honda Classic, his first time playing back-to-back tournaments since before last year's surgery and first time doing so on the PGA Tour since August 2015.

Editor's Picks Woods commits to next week's Honda Classic The PGA Tour announced during the second round of the Genesis Open on Friday that Tiger Woods had committed to the Honda Classic next week in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Tiger Woods will play back-to-back because practice isn't enough Even before he missed the cut at the Genesis Open in California, Tiger Woods announced he would play in Florida next week. If Woods wants to be ready for Augusta, he doesn't have much choice.

Cantlay, McDowell share lead at Genesis Open Patrick Cantlay and a resurgent Graeme McDowell sit atop the leaderboard at the Genesis Open. Sam Saunders also sits at 7 under, but darkness halted his second round with three holes yet to play. 2 Related

After Friday's round, Woods explained that he has lowered expectations for himself here in the early stages of his latest comeback attempt.

"I haven't played golf in years," he said. "I'm starting to come back and it's going to take a little time. I am progressing, I'm starting to get a feel for tournament golf again. I just need to clean up my rounds."

Rory McIlroy, one of his playing partners for the first two days, concurred with that assessment.

"He's very close, give him a little bit of time," McIlroy said. "I thought his short game display [Thursday] was very, very impressive. He struggled a little bit more [Friday], but he hit enough good shots to know that if he sort of pieces it all together, he's going to be right there. I think everyone just has to be patient with him, especially him being patient with it, and just give himself time. It's a good thing he's playing next week just to get back at it."