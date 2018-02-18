        <
          Korean Jin Young Ko claims Australian Open

          South Korean golfer Jin Young Ko has completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide.

          Ko won by three strokes from compatriot Hyejin Choi, with Australian Hannah Green a further shot back in third place.

          Ko took a first-round lead at the Kooyonga Golf Club and never relinquished, carding three-under on Sunday to finish the LPGA Tour event at 14 under.

          Ko started the final round with a four-shot buffer from Australia's Green, who couldn't make inroads despite shooting three-under.

          Green's compatriot Katherine Kirk posted Sunday's lowest round, a seven-under 65, to finish fourth at nine-under.

          Kirk peeled off four consecutive birdies from the third hole in hot streak.

          "It was a little bit unexpected but at the same time, I didn't make anything the first three days so I guess maybe I was due to make some today," Kirk said.

          "I didn't expect to have a chance today ... the girls were playing well at the top."

          Kirk's feats came as local Stephanie Na landed a hole-in-one on Sunday.

          Adelaide's Na aced the 150m par-three third hole - the second hole-in-one of the tournament.

          But unlike Swede Jenny Haglund, Na won't win a luxury car as the reward wasn't on offer at the third hole.

          Haglund on Saturday aced the par-three 14th, winning a luxury Genesis car in the process.

          Na finished the tournament at three-under while Australia's top-ranked golfer, world No.17 Minjee Lee, ended at eight-under in a tie for fifth with American Marina Alex.

