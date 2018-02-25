England's Eddie Pepperell reveals the pressures of holding a lead after he secured his first European Tour title at the Qatar Masters. (0:50)

England's Eddie Pepperell held off a determined challenge from compatriot Oliver Fisher to claim his first European Tour title in the Qatar Masters.

Pepperell carded a closing 70 at Doha GC to finish 18 under par and a shot ahead of playing partner Fisher, who missed from 10 feet for birdie on the last to force a playoff.

Fisher's chance looked to have gone when he bogeyed three holes in a row from the fourth, but he rallied superbly with five birdies on the back nine to pile on the pressure.

A relieved Pepperell told Sky Sports: "I need a glass of wine and more than that I think! What a day. Oli made it really tough and I made it tough for myself at the end there with the second shot on 18.

"I felt good all day, I was in a great place mentally and kept telling myself I'm going to win this and Oli certainly made life more interesting. Relief I guess is the number one emotion, as is always the case with a win -- although I haven't had many."

Sweden's Marcus Kinhult carded a closing 68 to finish third at 16 under, with Renato Paratore, Pablo Larrazabal, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Gregory Havret all a shot further back.