CHONBURI, Thailand -- Jessica Korda set a tournament record to win the LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on Sunday.

Korda held off Lexi Thompson and local hope Moriya Jutanugarn for a 4-stroke win after a final-round 67 for an overall total of 25-under 263, smashing the previous mark of 22 under set by Amy Yang in 2017.

"It's an incredible thing to be able to win again," said Korda after claiming her fifth LPGA win. "I haven't won in two years. And who knows? It's so hard out here. These girls are so good. I mean, look at the scoreboard. I had to shoot 25 under just to win."

It was Korda's first trophy since winning in Malaysia in 2015.

Jessica Korda picked up her first title in more than two years and did so in stellar fashion, shooting a course-record 25 under to win the LPGA Thailand. Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Ranked No. 26, Korda had jaw surgery in December and was playing in her first tournament since November.

"I just came with no expectations after surgery. It's really hard for me to move," she said. "All this stuff is just still really hard, but I'm really, really happy that I chose to come back in this event exactly where I started my rookie year in 2011. I don't think I could have asked for a better win."

Thompson, who won this event in 2016, turned in a bogey-free round that included eight birdies to sign off with a 64 for a 21-under 267.

"I had to just fire at everything today and make a lot of birdies because Jessica has been playing amazing, along with a lot of other people," said No. 4-ranked Thompson. "So that's what I did. I just went after it."

Jutanugarn, the 2013 Rookie of the Year, almost caught up with Korda after nine holes, when she closed to within 2 shots, but her challenge faded and she failed to become the first Thai winner of the tournament. Jutanugarn finished with a final-round 67.

"I wasn't sad at all," said Jutanugarn, who has yet to win on the LPGA Tour. "It was fun playing with Jessica. It's been a fun week. I already tried my best. Whatever happened this week is cool."