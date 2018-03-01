Rory McIlroy has suggested he will agree to take part in the Scottish Open "for a few years" if the tournament's sponsors agree to a one-off swap with the Irish Open in 2019.

McIlroy, 28, has held discussions with European Tour CEO Keith Pelley about changing the 2019 schedule but must also convince Martin Gilbert, head of Aberdeen Asset Management -- the Scottish Open's long-time sponsors.

With Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush Golf Club set to host the Open Championship for the first time since 1951, McIlroy wants next year's Irish Open to commence on July 11th -- the week prior to the year's third major.

Although the Scottish Open has been played the week before the Open every year since 1987, the Northern Irishman believes a swap would make logistical sense by reducing the amount of travel participants would be required to do.

"It would be great if the Scottish Open could just switch dates with us for this one year," said McIlroy at last week's Honda Classic.

"We have asked Keith Pelley and Keith advised me he's asked Martin Gilbert if he would agree to swap dates with the Irish just for this one-year next year."

The Scottish Open has a long history of attracting many of golf's biggest names, including five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, and McIlroy has indicated he would be prepared to join their ranks at future tournaments if his proposal is accepted.

"It might mean I would agree to play the Scottish Open for a few years but I don't know.

"Hopefully, they will agree as it would be just for one year as it would just make it so easy for those contesting The Open.

"But then everyone has their own individual agenda, so we'll see."