NSW amateur Hannah Park and Justine Dreher of France hold a 1-shot lead after the second round of the Women's NSW Open at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Park shot a bogey-free 7-under-par 64 for a new course record in the benign conditions, while Dreher returned a solid 69 to go with her first-round 67.

France's Justine Dreher, seen here in 2017. David Cannon/Getty Images

Park's round included seven birdies, four on the front and three on the back. The 17-year-old also missed a makeable two-metre putt on the 17th that would have given her a 63.

"I've shot a bunch of course records," she said.

"I was just sinking everything out there today. The hole was like a vacuum; everything went in."

Dreher had a roller-coaster round that included four birdies, four bogeys and an eagle.

"I'm really happy with my game and the position that I'm in," Dreher said.

Overnight leaders Manon Molle of France and Silvia Banon of Spain had a mixed afternoon as the wind and showers arrived late in the day.

Molle finished the day with an even par 71 to remain at 5 under par, a shot behind the leaders.

Alongside Molle in a tie for third is the Thai golfer Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, who added a 69 to go with her first-round 68.

Australians Rebecca Artis, Sarah Kemp and Emily McLennan are in a group of six women in ninth place at 3 under par.