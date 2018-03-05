TUCSON, Ariz. -- Steve Stricker finally hit the 18th fairway on Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course -- and has his first PGA Tour Champions victory to show for it.

Stricker, 51, came through Sunday in the Cologuard Classic a year after hitting left into the water on 18 to blow a chance for a victory in his senior debut, and a day after another 3-wood drive rolled into the water in a closing double bogey.

The 12-time PGA Tour winner birdied the par-5 15th and closed with three pars for a 4-under 69, hitting another 3-wood on the par-4 18th. He finished two strokes ahead of fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Jerry Kelly (65), Gene Sauers (70) and Scott Dunlap (71).

Stricker finished at 14-under 205 after opening with rounds of 6 and 70.

Stricker won in his eighth start on the 50-and-over tour. He has six top three-finishes, tying for second two weeks ago in Florida in the Chubb Classic. He was second in Tucson behind Tom Lehman last year, losing a two-shot lead on the final three holes.

Bob Estes (69), Olin Browne (69) and Rocco Mediate (72) tied for fifth at 10 under.