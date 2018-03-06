AVONDALE, La. -- Defending Masters champion and world No. 11 Sergio Garcia has committed to play in the PGA's Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event in April.

Tournament chief Steve Worthy, who made the announcement on Tuesday, says Garcia's partner will be Zurich Classic newcomer Rafa Cabrera Bello, who is ranked 21st in the world.

Garcia last played the tournament, held at the TPC Louisiana, in 2010.

Worthy says this year's field also will include 2011 Zurich Classic winner and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, but with a new partner, Matt Kuchar. Last year, Watson played with J.B. Holmes.

This marks the second year of the team format at the Zurich, won last year by Swede Jonas Blixt and Australian Cameron Smith.

The tournament runs from April 26-29.