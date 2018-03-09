        <
          Florentyna Parker in the mix after South African Women's Open second round

          Florentyna Parker is in the mix in Cape Town. David Cannon/Getty Images
          4:22 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          England's Florentyna Parker carded a second consecutive 72 to lie five shots off the lead after the second round of the South African Women's Open in Cape Town.

          Parker recorded three birdies and three bogeys at Westlake Golf Club to sit sixth on level par, as Germany's Karolin Lampert added a three-under 69 to her opening 70 to lead by one from first-round pacesetter Ashleigh Buhai.

          The 54-hole tournament wraps up Saturday.

          "I'm really happy with my game today," leader Lampert said. "My long game was much better than yesterday so I'm really happy about that and looking forward to tomorrow.

          "It was great to go out early and post a low round. I'm really happy about where my game is. I played solidly the last two days. I'm looking forward to playing with Ashleigh and it will be fun, so we'll see who ends up on top."

          England's Kiran Matharu is six shots off the lead after a 74, with Wales's Lydia Hall and Scotland's Kylie Henry another stroke back.

