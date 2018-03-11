Tiger Woods came up just short in his bid to win his first tournament since 2013, settling for second at the Valspar Championship.

Woods, who finished a stroke behind winner Paul Casey, had a chance to tie for the lead on the final hole, but missed a 39-foot putt.

It was Woods' first top-two finish in an official worldwide event since he finished in a tie for second at The Barclays in 2013. It was also the first time Woods played four rounds under par in a PGA TOUR event since The Barclays in 2013.

For Casey, it was his first PGA Tour victory in nine years. The Englishman finished at 10 under, while Woods and fellow American Patrick Reed ended at 9 under.