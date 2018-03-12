NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Vijay Singh got up-and-down for birdie with a putter from off the green on the final hole for a one-shot victory in the Toshiba Classic on Sunday.

The 55-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer edged Tommy Tolles, Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott McCarron to win for the first time as an individual on the PGA Tour Champions. He teamed with Carlos Franco to win last year's Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Singh has played a limited schedule on the 50-and-over tour while continuing to compete on the PGA Tour, where he has 34 career victories.

The Fijian closed with a 5-under 66 for a three-day total of 11-under 202 at Newport Beach Country Club.

He got his stiffest challenge from Tolles, who was bogey-free before he three-putted the tough par-3 17th. Singh also bogeyed 17 to fall even with Tolles, whose chip from short of the green on the par-5 18th rolled 6 feet past. Tolles missed the birdie putt, opening the door for Singh playing behind him.

Pernice and McCarron both needed eagle on 18 to match Singh and closed with birdies.