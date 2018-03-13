Sergio Garcia felt a bit of anxiety Tuesday morning as he spoke about his Masters victory a year ago -- and it had nothing to do with the tension of his playoff victory over Justin Rose.

Garcia spoke from a hospital room in Austin, Texas, where his wife, Angela, had gone into labor. The couple had been expecting their first child, a girl, to arrive this coming Sunday.

Sergio Garcia, who needed a playoff to win his first major at the Masters last year, says it was surreal to be talking about his victory while being on verge of becoming a father. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

"It has been an eventful morning,'' Garcia said at the start of a 30-minute conference call with reporters. "But you know, she's doing well, so it's kind of very, very exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.''

Garcia, 38, won his first major championship in his 19th start at Augusta National. He has played in every major championship -- a total of 74 -- dating back to the 1999 Open.

"It's kind of surreal, I guess you may say,'' said Garcia, who finished fourth at the Valspar Championship on Sunday. "It's a different feeling. I am excited and a little bit nervous for Angela and the baby to make sure everything goes well. It's funny how the timing ... it was supposed to be on Sunday, but it looks like she's coming a little bit early, and we're excited. Everything looks good. We can't wait.''

Garcia will defend his Masters title starting on April 5.