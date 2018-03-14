Past U.S. Open champions Ernie Els and Jim Furyk received special exemptions from the United States Golf Association into this year's tournament.

Els, 48, who won the U.S. Open at Oakmont in 1994 and again at Congressional in 1997, will make his 26th consecutive appearance in the championship.

The Big Easy, who on Tuesday was named 2019 Presidents Cup team captain, has posted 10 top-10 finishes in the championship.

Furyk, 47, who is the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, won the U.S. Open at Olympia Fields in 2003. He will make his 24th U.S. Open start and 23rd in a row. In addition to his victory, Furyk has been runner-up three times, including in 2016, when Dustin Johnson was the winner at Oakmont.

Special exemptions have been rare of late. Retief Goosen received one in 2016, and prior to that, Tom Watson and Vijay Singh were the last to receive them in 2010.

The 118th U.S. Open will be held June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.