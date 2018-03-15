Tiger Woods lines up a 71-foot putt for birdie and sinks it to get to 4-under through 16 holes. (0:42)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tiger Woods performed his own version of March Madness on Thursday.

Despite a double-bogey on the 12th hole, Woods posted a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the strength of a half-dozen birdies.

None was more exciting than the one that occurred on the par-3 seventh hole -- Woods' 16th of the day. With a pin set to the left side of the green, Woods missed on the right side of the putting surface. He then drained a 71-foot birdie that elicited huge roars from the gallery and a big smile from Woods.

Following a share of second place at last week's Valspar Championship, Woods appears to be building on his recent momentum -- and it's happening so far at a venue he knows well.

Woods is seeking his ninth victory at Bay Hill. A win this week would give him 80 in his career, just two shy of all-time leader Sam Snead. Sunday's final round also marks 1,687 days since Woods' last PGA Tour title -- the exact span between wins for Phil Mickelson until he won two weeks ago.

Unbeknownst to him, Woods was making off-course news while he was still competing.

During his opening nine on Thursday morning, Woods was elevated to the betting favorite for next month's Masters by the Westgate Las Vegas Casino. At 8-to-1, he leapfrogged Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. In his first start at Augusta National since 2015, Woods will be attempting to claim a fifth green jacket.