          Suzann Pettersen expecting first child this fall, manager says

          5:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          OSLO, Norway -- LPGA Tour player Suzann Pettersen is expecting her first child this fall.

          Lars Gilleberg, Pettersen's Norway-based manager, confirmed the pregnancy to Golfweek on Friday.

          The 36-year-old Pettersen married Christian Ringvold in January 2017.

          Pettersen has 15 LPGA Tour victories, two of them majors, and $14.8 million in career earnings, which is fifth all time. She has played in eight Solheim Cups and represented Norway in the Rio Olympics.

          She has not played in a tournament in 2018.

