Reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka says he will not play at the Masters due to a wrist injury that has kept him out since January.

Koepka, who is ranked ninth in the world and has not played since the Sentry Tournament of Champions in the first week of January, was diagnosed with a partially torn tendon in his left wrist and only this week began putting.

"They said I would be about 80 percent, but I can't play 80 percent,'' Koepka told the Treasure Coast Palm newspaper on Tuesday.

"I either have to go full bore or not at all. I don't want to risk getting it reinjured and then being out a long time.''

The newspaper spoke to Koepka at The Floridian, a golf course in Palm Coast, Florida, where Koepka's alma mater, Florida State, was playing in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational.

Koepka finished 11th at the Masters last year.

The tournament has yet to announce his withdrawal. There are no alternates for the year's first major championship, which begins on April 5.

The top 50 in the Official World Ranking at the end of this week's WGC-Dell Match Play Championship who are not otherwise in the field will receive invitations, as will the winner of next week's Houston Open, if not already qualified.