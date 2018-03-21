Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo faces a tough task to make the cut on his PGA Tour debut in the Dominican Republic, but he's approaching the event in the same fashion as he did his American football career.

The four-time Pro Bowl QB, who was unsuccessful in his attempts to qualify for the U.S. Open on three occasions, is making his tour bow on a sponsor's exemption.

And the 37-year-old hopes the manner in which he approached his NFL career, which came to an end in 2016 after 14 seasons with the Cowboys, can bring him success in golf.

"I'll be treating it very serious," Romo said in quotes reported by PGA Tour.com. "My wife will tell you she hasn't seen me much over the last month. But if you know me at all, I think you know if I care about something, I'm going to commit to it 100 percent. So like I said, you'll get the best I've got this week.

"What I've done over the last few months has really been the same thing that I did in football when I was young and starting off. What do I believe in? What's my blueprint that I'm going to follow? You've got to believe in something, then you've got to go attack it.

"Golf obviously wasn't my sport most of my life, but I've put a lot of time in preparing for this. I'll be prepared to play the best that I'm capable this week."

While the world's top 64 eligible players are contesting the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, this week, the field in Punta Cana will boast 10 major champions: Angel Cabrera, Retief Goosen, John Daly, Jim Furyk, Trevor Immelman, Davis Love III, Graeme McDowell, Shaun Micheel, Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Weir.

World No. 75 Emiliano Grillo is the top-ranked player in the field, while Ireland's Paul Dunne (84th) will be looking to kick-start his season after back-to-back missed cuts and a tie for 55th in the WGC-Mexico Championship.