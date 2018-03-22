        <
          Tony Romo struggles on back nine in first PGA Tour event

          4:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic -- Tony Romo fell apart on the back nine and made his PGA Tour debut with a 5-over 77 in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

          The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback shot even par on the front nine before a bad stretch of three bogeys and a double-bogey toward the end of his round. He was 14 shots behind Brice Garnett, the early leader, who opened with a 63.

          Romo now works as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports. He received a sponsor's exemption into the tournament, which is held the same week as a World Golf Championships event in Texas.

          Among early starters, only Guy Boros at 79 had a higher score. The 53-year-old Boros is playing his first PGA Tour event in three years.

