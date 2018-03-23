AUSTIN, Texas -- Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed improved to 2-0 in the Dell Technologies Match Play and now face off to see who advances to the weekend at Austin Country Club.

Spieth never trailed in a 4-and-2 victory over Li Haotong. Reed had to rally from a 2-down deficit at the turn to beat Charl Schwartzel. Spieth and Reed have been partners for 11 matches in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. They go head-to-head on Friday to decide who wins the group.

Tony Finau and Alex Noren also improved to 2-0 and play each other in the third round.

Justin Thomas, who can reach No. 1 in the world if he wins the Match Play this week, wrapped up his second victory by beating Patton Kizzire. Thomas will next face Francesco Molinari with the right to advance.

Dustin Johnson, the current No. 1 player, was eliminated from his group when he lost, 4 and 3, to Adam Hadwin of Canada. Johnson had lost to Bernd Wiesberger in the opening round.

This is Johnson's last tournament before the Masters.

In other matches between undefeated players, Sergio Garcia takes on Xander Schauffele, and Tony Finau plays Alex Noren.

Also at stake on the final day of group play is a potential spot in the Masters. Charles Howell III and Ian Poulter both need to move into the top 50 after this week to earn a spot at Augusta National. They likely will need to at least reach the quarterfinals. First, they have to win their groups.

Both were the worst seed in their groups. Both are 2-0.

Poulter faces Kevin Chappell, while Howell takes on Satoshi Kodaira on Friday.

Phil Mickelson stayed alive with the biggest comeback of the week.

Mickelson had already lost his opening match to Howell. Then, he was 4 down through eight holes against Kodaira. Lefty pulled within one hole, fell behind again and was down to his last shot when Kodaira stayed 2 up with three holes to play.

Mickelson won the 16th with a birdie. He won the 17th by saving par from a bunker. And he won the 18th hole when he drove just short of the 18th green, chipped to 7 feet and holed the birdie putt.

Mickelson still needs help on Friday to advance out of group play for the second straight year. He has to win his match against Rafa Cabrera Bello and hope that Howell loses to Kodaira. If that happens, Mickelson and Howell would meet in a sudden-death playoff.