          Lexi Thompson, 3 strokes behind leader Pernilla Lindberg, once again enjoying ANA Inspiration

          10:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. -- Lexi Thompson is smiling and having fun again at the ANA Inspiration.

          A year after a rules violation cost her four strokes in regulation in an eventual playoff loss, Thompson shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to finish the opening round three strokes behind leader Pernilla Lindberg.

          Thompson also again overpowered Michelle Wie, four years after routing her in a final-round showdown on another hot afternoon at Mission Hills for her first major title.

          Fighting dizzy spells on the front nine, Wie had a 75 that left her in danger of missing the cut.

          Lindberg birdied her final two holes for a bogey-free 65, playing in the last group to finish the round.

          Beatriz Recari and Ayako Uehara were a stroke back, and Jessica Korda, Ha Na Jang and Stanford sophomore Albane Valenzuela shot 67.

