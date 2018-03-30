        <
          Sam Ryder takes one-stroke lead at suspended Houston Open

          10:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          HUMBLE, Texas -- PGA Tour rookie Sam Ryder played just enough golf Thursday to get his name atop the leaderboard in the Houston Open.

          Ryder holed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole to reach 8-under par before it was too dark to continue. The opening round was delayed two hours because of overnight rain that dumped more than 2 inches on the Golf Club of Houston.

          Lucas Glover and Kevin Tway each shot 7-under 65 in the morning.

          Phil Mickelson, who won in Mexico three weeks ago, shot 30 on the front nine and was one off the lead until a double-bogey on the 14th hole when it took him two shots to get out of a bunker. He shot 68, along with Jordan Spieth.

