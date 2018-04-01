        <
        >

          Michelle Wie fights through virus to close with 3-under 69

          7:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Michelle Wie closed with a 3-under 69 in the ANA Inspiration on Sunday, again fighting though dizziness caused by a virus.

          Stricken early in the first round Thursday, Wie finished at 5-under 283 on Sunday. She putted out on the par-5 18th as leader Pernilla Lindberg was playing the adjacent par-4 first.

          "I woke up this morning and almost passed out again,'' Wie said. "I didn't feel very good warming up, but the more I walked and was out in the fresh air I felt better and better.''

          After a week off, she'll play the Lotte Championship in her home state of Hawaii.

          "I can't wait to go home.'' Wie said. "I'm so excited.''

          She won a month ago in Singapore for her fifth career victory and first since the 2014 U.S. Women's Open.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.