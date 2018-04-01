Michelle Wie closed with a 3-under 69 in the ANA Inspiration on Sunday, again fighting though dizziness caused by a virus.

Stricken early in the first round Thursday, Wie finished at 5-under 283 on Sunday. She putted out on the par-5 18th as leader Pernilla Lindberg was playing the adjacent par-4 first.

"I woke up this morning and almost passed out again,'' Wie said. "I didn't feel very good warming up, but the more I walked and was out in the fresh air I felt better and better.''

After a week off, she'll play the Lotte Championship in her home state of Hawaii.

"I can't wait to go home.'' Wie said. "I'm so excited.''

She won a month ago in Singapore for her fifth career victory and first since the 2014 U.S. Women's Open.