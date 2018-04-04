The photos that tell some of the Masters' most important stories

When we think about the Masters, we certainly care about outcomes.

We know who has the most green jackets (Jack Nicklaus) and who has the all-time scoring record in relation to par (Tiger Woods), but what we remember most are moments. Phil Mickelson going for the 13th green in two in 2010. Tiger Woods hugging his father off the 18th green Arnold Palmer taking one last walk in front of the patrons.

As much as we value words to help us remember those moments, nothing makes them part of the permanent coding in our brains like photographs.

Before the 2018 Masters kicks off, and more moments are created, we wanted to look back at some of the most memorable photographs taken in the tournament's history.

Moments in Augusta

Bettmann

Left to right, Grantland Rice, renowned sports writer, presenting their checks to Gene Sarazen, veteran pro, and Craig Wood, young golfing expert, at the conclusion of the 1935 Masters. Sarazen defeated Wood in the 36-hole playoff. My favorite thing about this photograph is there was a time when a sportswriter was in charge of the the trophy presentation. How times change.

Augusta National/Getty Images

Sam Snead lines up a putt during the 1950 Masters. Snead finished 20th at the Masters at age 61.

Augusta National/Getty Images

Arnold Palmer with reporters in the clubhouse during the 1958 Masters Tournament. Did anyone in the history of sports look better in black and white photos than Arnie?

Augusta National/Getty Images

Gary Player is interviewed after winning the 1961 Masters Tournament.

Augusta National/Getty Images

Jack Nicklaus And caddie Willie Peterson react to a putt during the 1966 Masters. Nicklaus was 26 when he won his third green jacket, and 46 when he won his sixth in 1986.

Augusta National/Getty Images

Only Gary Player could pull off this outfit.

Augusta National/Getty Images

The best thing about this famous photograph of a 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus making his birdie putt on 17 at the 1986 Masters for me, is how well it captures Nicklaus' age. Little belly hanging over his belt, his foot raised because he's walking in the putt. It's one of the rare famous putts on 17, an otherwise forgettable hole.

Stephen Munday/ALLSPORT

One of greatest golf photos of all time because of the emotion it conveys. Norman lost a six-shot lead on Sunday of the 1996 Masters and finished second to Nick Faldo.

AP Photo/Dave Martin

Earl Woods was in such poor health when this photo was taken at the 1997 Masters, the year Tiger won his first green jacket with a record-breaking total of 18-under. Earl wasn't at the course all day, but he insisted on being there for this moment

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The fact that these two frenemies, Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia, went on to each win green jackets makes this photo all the more remarkable.

Augusta National/Getty Images

Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player on the first 1st hole of the 2001 Masters. Palmer played in 50 Masters, the final coming in 2004.

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Arnold Palmer, who played in 50 Masters, tips his hat to the crowd during his final round at Augusta in 2002. One of the reasons Palmer connected with fans like no other player, before or since, was his go-for-broke approach at the Masters. He refused to lay-up on either of the par 5s on the back nine. A friend once asked him if he ever considered changing his approach, and going with a more conservative approach. "Do you know how many times I finished second at Augusta?" Palmer replied. The friend conceded he didn't know. "Neither do I," Palmer said with a grin.

Stephen Munday/ALLSPORT

Tiger Woods celebrates, as does caddie Steve Williams, in 2001 after Woods completes the Tiger Slam.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

You often see this photo, the moment Phil Mickelson's birdie putt on 18 win his him the 2004 Masters from the front. But this version is great in its own way because you can see Mickelson actually get get some air, and you can see his caddie, Jim McKay, as well.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images for Golfweek

Of all the fist pumps Tiger has ever thrown, this, after winning in 2005, is maybe the most perfectly captured.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson threads the trees and hits it to five feet on 13 during the final round of the 2010 Masters. Even though Mickelson missed his eagle putt, or perhaps because he missed it, this will likely go down as the most memorable photo of his career.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The curve Bubba put on this ball at the 10th hole in the 2012 playoff to get it on the green still doesn't seem humanly possible, but that's Bubba golf.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Adam Scott needed another putt in a playoff to claim his first green jacket, but this photo is the most memorable image of that event because Scott screamed "C'mon Aussie!" with fellow Australian Marc Leishman fist pumping behind him.

Gerry Melendez for ESPN

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player, honorary starters, get the 2016 Masters started. It was the last Masters Palmer attended before he died in September of that year.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Watching Jordan Spieth play the last six holes after he made a quadruple bogey on No. 12 in 2016 felt like attending a wake.