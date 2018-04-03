Phil Mickelson says he's excited to see Tiger Woods play well at the Masters this weekend. (1:42)

Mickelson: Nobody's benefited more from Tiger than I have (1:42)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Phil Mickelson showed up to Augusta National for a practice round Tuesday wearing a long-sleeved, collared shirt that garnered a good bit of attention.

From reporters. On social media. Even from Tiger Woods.

"I had to give him a little bit of grief about that,'' Woods said after their practice round. "The only thing that was missing was a tie.''

Editor's Picks Tiger, Phil talk rivalry, friendship after practice Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson addressed their competitive rivalry as well as their budding friendship after their practice round together Tuesday at the Masters.

Golf's 40-somethings believe they can hang with young guns at Masters Winning a major after the age of 40 has become less of an oddity of late. And the trend could continue at the Masters this week, when Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and other 40-somethings will have their eyes on that green jacket. 1 Related

Undeterred, Mickelson said he had one that he would be wearing Tuesday night. That is when the annual Masters Champions Dinner takes place, one that both Mickelson and Woods will attend.

And so it went.

Mickelson was wearing a Mizzen+Main long-sleeved dress shirt made out of performance fabric.

"The shirts breathe, stretch and wick away moisture,'' a company release said. "They require no ironing, no dry cleaning, and are machine washable.''

Mickelson is not believed to have an endorsement deal with the company, but he said: "I just thought I would give it a try. It's a stretchy fabric, it performs well, and I think it looks good, so ...''

Mickelson good-naturedly jabbed back at reporters who were intrigued with the non-golf shirt look.

"We made that shirt specifically for Phil and were excited to see him wear it out on the course today," Mizzen+Main founder and CEO Kevin Lavelle told ESPN. "The response has been amazing. To see Tiger give him a hard time about wearing a tie was a lot of fun.''

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has a stake in the Texas-based company.