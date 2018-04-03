The Masters remains the surprise hole on Rory McIlroy's major résumé

Rory McIlroy says he has played well at Augusta in the past but needs to avoid a slow start in order to win this year. (1:28)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- If Rory McIlroy were destined to win all four major championships and complete a Grand Slam, he would undoubtedly be the first to say even he is surprised that the Masters is the missing one.

Of the four biggest tournaments in the game -- along with the U.S. Open, The Open and the PGA Championship -- the Northern Irishman seemed best suited to this one.

Editor's Picks ESPN predictions: Who will win the Masters? There's a mix of choices as to who will walk away with the green jacket. Some have Rory McIlroy completing the Grand Slam. Some have Justin Rose avenging his playoff loss of a year ago. Oh, and yes, one took the plunge and is riding with Tiger.

Tiger, Phil talk rivalry, friendship after practice Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson addressed their competitive rivalry as well as their budding friendship after their practice round together Tuesday at the Masters.

Golf's 40-somethings believe they can hang with young guns at Masters Winning a major after the age of 40 has become less of an oddity of late. And the trend could continue at the Masters this week, when Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and other 40-somethings will have their eyes on that green jacket. 2 Related

Four consecutive top-10 finishes would seem to bear that out, as would a scoring average of 71.82. Holding the 54-hole lead in 2011 and being on the cusp of victory offers another example.

But McIlroy blew that Masters in spectacular fashion with a final-round 80 -- then won four majors in the next three years, including the very next one at the U.S. Open. He added two PGA Championships and The Open, winning back-to-back in 2014.

That put him on the cusp of completing a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters, a task he will undertake again when the 82nd Masters Tournament begins on Thursday.

"I'm an avid fan of the history of the game, and I know a win here and what that would mean and where that would put me in history alongside some of the greatest that have ever played this game, and that would mean an awful lot to me,'' McIlroy said.

"But I have to try and clear my head of that come Thursday morning and go out and play good golf, hit good golf shots, have good course management, hole putts. If you do that enough times, hopefully that score on Sunday evening's the lowest out of all 87 that are here and you walk away with something that you'll have for the rest of your life.''

There is one large, noticeable empty space on Rory McIlroy's list of major accomplishments. Can he change that this week at the Masters? Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

What McIlroy, 28, would have is a place alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to have own each of the four major championships in a career.

Phil Mickelson has a chance to join them, too, with a win at the U.S. Open. Jordan Spieth can do it by winning the PGA Championship.

Among the greats who never accomplished the feat? Arnold Palmer. Tom Watson. Lee Trevino. Sam Snead. Byron Nelson.

McIlroy has learned that not getting caught up in it all is probably the most prudent way to proceed.

Three years ago, after winning The Open and PGA in consecutive starts in 2014, McIlroy arrived at Augusta National with considerable hype and attention.

Play Streak for your chance to win a share of $35,000 in guaranteed prizes each month! Pick matchups from today's top games to build your streak! Learn More

"I felt that anticipation and I nearly built it up in my head a little bit too much,'' he said. "I don't feel like I'm under any sort of radar. I come here with one goal, and that is to win the tournament. And I'm sure everyone that's playing this tournament has the same goals and objectives. And that's all I'm trying to do.''

To that end, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational two weeks ago was a big help. It ended an 18-month stretch without a victory and gave him a boost of confidence. Perhaps just as important, he wouldn't' have to face the questions about not winning for so long.

Then there is the preparation. McIlroy came to Augusta last week and played 54 holes over two days. A few weeks prior, he got in 36 holes.

While the conditions are unlikely to be the same during the tournament, there is no harm in getting as familiar as possible with the place.

Amazingly, this will be McIlroy's 10th Masters. He was aware that Ben Hogan and Sam Snead won in their 10th appearance. And that Arnold Palmer was 28 when he won the first of his four.

None of that matters if he doesn't shoot the scores.

"I never come in here thinking I've served my time and this is my turn -- because it's never your turn,'' he said. "You have to get out and get it. It's not going to fall into your lap. You have to go out and win the Masters and you have to go and earn it. And I'm here this week to earn it all.''