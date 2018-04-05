See how amazing a career Grand Slam for Rory McIlroy would be

Rory McIlroy says he has played well at Augusta in the past but needs to avoid a slow start in order to win this year. (1:28)

The most prestigious club in golf does not belong to those who have won the green jacket at Augusta. The career Grand Slam is even a cut above that -- the top echelon for the game's greatest practitioners.

Winning all four golf majors is a rare feat, achieved by only five golfers. Tiger Woods was the youngest to do it when he won The Open Championship in 2000 at age 24, to complete victories at the 1997 Masters, the 1999 PGA Championship and the 2000 U.S. Open. Woods sent shockwaves through the sport when he held all four titles at one time -- three majors in 2000 and the Masters in 2001 -- which was aptly dubbed the Tiger Slam.

With a Masters victory this weekend, Rory McIlroy would join the exclusive company of Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

As golf's extensive history reflects, it certainly won't be easy.

Career Grand Slam club and how they did it

McIlroy is only 28 but will make his 10th Masters appearance. Perhaps McIlroy will find the right stroke this time, like Hogan did when he won the Masters after a bogey-free final round in 1951. It was Hogan's 10th attempt, though the tournament was not played from 1943-45 because of World War II. Unlike Woods, who stunningly completed the feat in 22 total major appearances, McIlroy will have taken a roundabout route to golf's highest level.

Career slams are rare -- and difficult

Phil Mickelson inched closer to a Grand Slam with a victory at The Open in 2013, but has been haunted by the U.S. Open. He has finished or tied for second six times, the last of which came in 2013. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, can complete the slam with a PGA Championship. The 24-year-old has played 136 PGA Tour events, one fewer than McIlroy. Winning multiple majors, let alone all four, remains a great feat. A total of 169 golfers have notched a major victory. Any major victories after that grant access to a slim club.

Active golfers close to Career Slam Golfer Age Events Masters US British PGA Phil Mickelson 47 580 3 0 1 1 Rory McIlroy 28 137 0 1 1 2 Jordan Spieth 24 136 1 1 1 0

Where Rory needs to excel at Augusta to get the slam

McIlroy certainly has past experiences to learn from at Augusta. He has played 34 career rounds, which paints an interesting picture of how he performs at one of the game's most hallowed courses. He'll have to avoid meltdowns such as the triple bogey he shot on the 10th hole in the final round in 2011, which contributed to a ghastly 80 and cost him a shot at victory. McIlroy typically starts hot and closes strong, but tightening up his performance in the middle rounds could be the key to making the current party of five a six-person club.

McIlroy's top 5 Masters holes Hole Type Avg Diff 2 Par 5 4.51 -0.49 13 Par 5 4.77 -0.23 3 Par 4 3.86 -0.14 15 Par 5 4.86 -0.14 8 Par 5 4.89 -0.11 By difference between career hole average and par

There are four par 5s at Augusta National, and they're all among his top five. Not surprising given his driving ability. While Rory has never birdied the first hole, he devours the next one -- McIlroy has birdied No. 2 a total of 14 times.

McIlroy's worst 5 Masters holes Hole Type Avg Diff 10 Par 4 4.54 0.54 11 Par 4 4.51 0.51 16 Par 3 3.4 0.4 18 Par 4 4.4 0.4 12 Par 3 3.37 0.37 By difference between career hole average and par

Rory's biggest trouble spots include two of the final three holes and two of the three Amen Corner holes. In fact, his worst is the 10th hole that leads into Amen Corner. All areas to watch closely during Masters week.

Credit: Information from ESPN's Stats & Information Group was used in this report. Graphics designed by Linda Root Pouder.