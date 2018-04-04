Tony Finau's ankle bends at an extreme angle while he celebrates a hole-in-one on the eighth hole during the Par-3 Contest at the Masters. (0:47)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tony Finau, ranked No. 32 in the world, dislocated his left ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday at the Masters.

X-rays were negative, and he will have an MRI on the ankle Thursday morning, Finau's agent, Chris Armstrong, told ESPN.

Finau said he intends to be ready for his scheduled tee off at 12:43 p.m. ET Thursday with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda.

Finau, 28, made an ace on the eighth hole, and with his wife and four children caddying for him, he began running toward the green in celebration, turning around to run backward before slipping and turning his ankle. He took another step before dropping to a knee and reaching for his ankle.

A good celebration spoiled: Tony Finau's joy in hitting a hole-in-one ended with him suffering an ankle injury. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Finau appeared to pop the ankle back into place before standing and limping noticeably back toward the tee box.

He went to visit a medical facility afterward and did not finish the contest.

A one-time PGA Tour winner, Finau is playing in his first Masters.