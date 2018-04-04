        <
          Tony Finau dislocates ankle in Par-3 Contest; X-rays negative

          1:39 AM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
          AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tony Finau, ranked No. 32 in the world, dislocated his left ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday at the Masters.

          X-rays were negative, and he will have an MRI on the ankle Thursday morning, Finau's agent, Chris Armstrong, told ESPN.

          Finau said he intends to be ready for his scheduled tee off at 12:43 p.m. ET Thursday with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda.

          Finau, 28, made an ace on the eighth hole, and with his wife and four children caddying for him, he began running toward the green in celebration, turning around to run backward before slipping and turning his ankle. He took another step before dropping to a knee and reaching for his ankle.

          Finau appeared to pop the ankle back into place before standing and limping noticeably back toward the tee box.

          He went to visit a medical facility afterward and did not finish the contest.

          A one-time PGA Tour winner, Finau is playing in his first Masters.

