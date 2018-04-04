Tony Finau's ankle bends at an extreme angle while he celebrates a hole-in-one on the eighth hole during the Par-3 contest at the Masters. (0:47)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tony Finau injured his left ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday at the Masters. His status for the tournament is unclear.

Finau, 28, made an ace on the eighth hole, and with his wife and four children caddying for him, he began running toward the green in celebration, turning around to run backward before slipping and turning his ankle. Finau took another step before dropping to a knee and reaching for his ankle. He appeared to pop the ankle back into place before standing and limping noticeably back toward the tee box.

The one-time PGA Tour winner who is playing in his first Masters went to visit a medical facility afterward and said he would have the ankle checked by a doctor. He did not finish the contest.

Finau is ranked 34th in the world. He is scheduled to tee off at 12:43 p.m. with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda.