Tony Finau's ankle bends at an extreme angle while he celebrates a hole-in-one on the eighth hole during the Par-3 Contest at the Masters. (0:47)

Tony Finau, who dislocated his left ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at the Masters, had an MRI on Thursday morning and has been cleared to play, his agent told ESPN.

Editor's Picks Finau hurts ankle celebrating ace; X-rays clear Tony Finau dislocated his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Contest at the Masters on Wednesday, but X-rays came back negative.

Chris Armstrong, Finau's agent, told ESPN that Finau's plan is to tee off at 12:43 p.m. ET with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda in the first round of the Masters.

Finau, 28, made an ace on the seventh hole, and with his wife and four children caddying for him, he began running toward the green in celebration, turning around to run backward before slipping and turning his ankle. He took another step before dropping to a knee and reaching for his ankle.

Finau, ranked No. 32 in the world, appeared to pop the ankle back into place before standing and limping noticeably back toward the tee box.

He went to visit a medical facility afterward and did not finish the contest. A one-time PGA Tour winner, Finau is playing in his first Masters.

Information from ESPN's Bob Harig was used in this report.