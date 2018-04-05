AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.

The bus driver has been charged with DUI.

Georgia State Patrol officials told news outlets that the bus carrying 18 people crashed on Interstate 20 around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Steven Hoppenbrouwer, 61, ran off the side of the road and overcorrected before the bus overturned on the median. Hoppenbrouwer has also been charged with failure to maintain lane.

WJBF-TV reports the Augusta University Medical Center says five patients were seriously injured and two are in fair condition. The station reports that seven other people are either in fair or critical condition at another hospital.

The bus is owned by Executive Limousine.