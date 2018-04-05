Sergio Garcia hits into the water on four consecutive shots at the 15th hole to tie the highest score on one hole in Masters history with 13. (1:40)

Sergio Garcia's defense of his Masters title turned disastrous Thursday when he hit five balls into the water at the par-5 15th hole and made a 13.

It is the highest score on the hole in Masters history and ties the highest score ever on any hole at the tournament.

The previous record on the 15th hole was 11, held by Jumbo Ozaki (1987), Ben Crenshaw (1997) and Ignacio Garrido (1998).

It was a moment reminiscent of the movie "Tin Cup," where Kevin Costner's character, Roy McAvoy, repeatedly hits the same shot into the water.

The 13 ties a Masters record set by Tommy Nakajima, who shot a 13 on the 13th hole in 1978, and Tom Weiskopf, who matched it on the 12th hole in 1980.

Last year, on his way to victory, Garcia hit the flagstick in the final round and made an eagle at the 15th. He also made birdies in the second and third rounds and played the hole in 4 under par for the week.

Garcia birdied the 16th on Thursday and finished at 9-over 81. He is currently second-to-last in the field -- tied with amateur firefighter Matt Parziale.