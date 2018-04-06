Everything you need to know about Friday's second round at the Masters

Jordan Spieth said he felt confident after his Thursday performance at Augusta, finishing with a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead. (2:58)

AUGUSTA, Ga -- The first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament brought the drama. There was Jordan Spieth making a late move as sunlight faded. There was Tony Finau, a day after a gruesome-looking ankle injury he suffered while celebrating a hole-in-one in the Par 3 Contest, racing -- OK, walking gingerly -- up the leaderboard. There was Sergio Garcia's wet-and-wild adventure at No. 15. There was Phil Mickelson's birdie-and-bogey roller-coaster ride. And, of course, there was Tiger Woods, grinding through his first competitive round at Augusta National since 2015.

So what will Friday's second round bring? Here's a sneak peak at what to watch for Friday at the Masters.

Can Jordan Spieth follow up his stellar opening round with a strong second round at the 2018 Masters Tournament? Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth's next act

Spieth put a show late Thursday. After a bogey at No. 8, he played his next 10 holes in 7-under, including a five-birdie stretch from Nos. 13 through 17. He bogeyed No. 18 to close with a 6-under 66 and take sole possession of the lead, two shots ahead of Finau.

So what comes next?

There have been five players who have exited the first round in the lead alone who have gone on to win the Masters. One of them, by the way, was Spieth, who did it in 2015. The others were Raymond Floyd (1976), Jack Nicklaus (1972), Arnold Palmer (1960) and Craig Wood (1941). When Spieth opened with 64 in 2015, he backed it up with a second-round 66.

"The better you can shoot the first couple rounds, understanding that it gets harder and harder, the better off you'll be," Spieth said.

The oddsmakers certainly expect a good rest of the week for Spieth. He is the new favorite, moving to 2-1 according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Hey, Tiger, about the 11th ...

If Tiger Woods wants to stay in contention on the weekend, the key might be figuring out how to navigate No. 11. Early in his career he got through the 11th -- which in Thursday's first round played as the second-hardest hole at Augusta National behind the 450-yard par-4 7th -- without getting himself into trouble. From 1997-2005, he played No. 11 at even, with eight birdies during that time period. Since then, he is 9-over at No. 11, with only two birdies. On Thursday, he made a mess of the 11th, hitting a wayward drive, clipping patrons with his recovery and then misreading his par putt.

"It was a great shot there," Woods said of the second shot after the poor drive. "Unfortunately people ran out and it clipped them. Otherwise it's just short right of the green, an easy up-and-down from there, where I was trying to leave it.

When the key players hit the course

Players Starting time (All times ET) Li Haotong, Fred Couples, Joaquin Niemann 9:14 a.m. Tony Finau, Bernhard Langer, Yuta Ikeda 9:36 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar 10:31 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm 10:42 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen 10:53 a.m. Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood 1:27 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Jason Day 1:49 p.m.

Something is happening at No. 7

Woods had trouble at the par-4 11th. He wasn't alone. He was among 30 players who made bogey there; four players walked off the green forced to write a 6 on their scorecard. The opening hole is not quite offering a nice, easy way into the round. In 2017, it was the toughest hole on the course. It ranked fourth-most difficult on Day 1.

On Thursday, though, it was the par-4, 450-yard seventh that caused all kinds of trouble. It was the hardest hole on the course, which is not how things usually work out at Augusta National. Last year, it was 10th-hardest.

"I gotta go with the seventh," one caddie told ESPN.com's Michael Collins when asked which hole on the course played the most different from the practice rounds. "The wind was in, a little from the left and we're hitting driver. We hit wedge on Tuesday and we were between 6- and 7-iron [on Thursday]. And basically hit the same type of tee [shot]."

The thing is, it might only get more difficult as the tournament continues.

"[Nos.] 7 and 17," the caddie said when asked about which greens might become even more treacherous as the weekend progresses. "I happened to venture over to the back right quadrant of 17 today and [there] could be a little potential for iffyness. And [No.] 7, it's just such a shallow green. It's crowned left to right, and on the left there's iffyness there as well."

Could be a long wait for Sergio

Sergio Garcia's day completely fell apart when he rinsed ball after ball after ball after ball after ball -- yes, five total -- into the water in front of the green at the par-5 15th. The 13 he posted at No. 15 pushed him to an 81 for his day. So, basically, he played the 15th hole in 8-over and the other 17 in 1-over. So Garcia will need a low round Friday to make the cut and avoid having to just sit around and wait to hand out the green jacket to this year's winner in Butler Cabin on Sunday night.

"I felt like I hit a lot of good shots and unfortunately the ball just didn't want to stop," Garcia said after the round.

If he does miss the cut, Garcia will be the seventh defending champion in the past 30 years to miss the weekend.